Health department confirms 2 deaths, 37 new cases of COVID-19
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 48.
Tedford says a 76-year-old man died Monday, and an 88-year-old man died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed an additional 37 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,358.
Those new cases include 14 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 92-years-old.
There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on ventilators.
Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says there are a total of 113 COVID-positive patients from Madison County, Gibson County, Chester County, Henderson County, and Haywood County currently hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Garner says of those 113 patients, there are currently 35 patients in the ICU and another 23 on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,312 (55.6%)
- 38301: 808 (34.3%)
- 38356: 39 (1.7%)
- 38391: 31 (1.3%)
- 38366: 32 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1.1%)
- 38313: 42 (1.8%)
- 38392: 12 (0.5%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 22 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 10 (0.4%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 799 (34%)
- White: 896 (38%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 64 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 554 (23%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,281 (54.3%)
- Male: 1,076 (45.6%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,913 (81%)
- Not recovered: 267 (11%)
- Better: 86 (4%)
- Unknown: 44 (2%)
- Deaths: 48 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 96 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 244 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 465 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 387 (16.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 331 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 364 (15.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 246 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 127 (5%)
- 80+: 92 (4%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)