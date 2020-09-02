Health department confirms 2 deaths, 37 new cases of COVID-19

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 48.

Tedford says a 76-year-old man died Monday, and an 88-year-old man died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed an additional 37 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,358.

Those new cases include 14 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on ventilators.

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says there are a total of 113 COVID-positive patients from Madison County, Gibson County, Chester County, Henderson County, and Haywood County currently hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Garner says of those 113 patients, there are currently 35 patients in the ICU and another 23 on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,312 (55.6%)
  • 38301: 808 (34.3%)
  • 38356: 39 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 31 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 32 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 42 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 22 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 10 (0.4%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 799 (34%)
  • White: 896 (38%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 64 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 554 (23%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,281 (54.3%)
  • Male: 1,076 (45.6%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,913 (81%)
  • Not recovered: 267 (11%)
  • Better: 86 (4%)
  • Unknown: 44 (2%)
  • Deaths: 48 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 96 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 244 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 465 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 387 (16.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 331 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 364 (15.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 246 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 127 (5%)
  • 80+: 92 (4%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
