Health department confirms 2 deaths, 37 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 48.

Tedford says a 76-year-old man died Monday, and an 88-year-old man died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed an additional 37 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,358.

Those new cases include 14 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on ventilators.

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says there are a total of 113 COVID-positive patients from Madison County, Gibson County, Chester County, Henderson County, and Haywood County currently hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Garner says of those 113 patients, there are currently 35 patients in the ICU and another 23 on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,312 (55.6%)

38301: 808 (34.3%)

38356: 39 (1.7%)

38391: 31 (1.3%)

38366: 32 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.1%)

38313: 42 (1.8%)

38392: 12 (0.5%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 22 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 10 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 799 (34%)

White: 896 (38%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 554 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 1,281 (54.3%)

Male: 1,076 (45.6%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,913 (81%)

Not recovered: 267 (11%)

Better: 86 (4%)

Unknown: 44 (2%)

Deaths: 48 (2%)

Age: