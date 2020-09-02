Mugshots : Madison County : 09/01/20 – 09/02/20

1/17 Ashley Scruggs Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/17 Aaron Boykin Violation of probation

3/17 Brandon Taylor Violation of community corrections

4/17 Braylen Ellison Aggravated domestic assault

5/17 Brittany Young Public intoxication



6/17 Carolyn Ray Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance

7/17 Cathy Borner Failure to appear

8/17 Chardenea Harrison Leaving the scene of an accident

9/17 Jonathan Romero Violation of community corrections

10/17 Joshua Kirk Violation of probation



11/17 Kendrick Mccord Criminal impersonation

12/17 Latayna Blackwell Harassment

13/17 Latrice Pickett Violation of probation

14/17 Michael Ziegler Violation of community corrections

15/17 Parker Hall Violation of community corrections



16/17 Preston Lipford Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/17 Roderick Lewis Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/01/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/02/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.