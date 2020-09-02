Officials provide tips on preparing for the next disaster

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is joining the Federal Emergency Management Agency in designating September as National Preparedness Month.

West Tennessee sees it all, from flooding to tornadoes and snow storms.

Leaders with the health department want to make sure West Tennesseans have everything they need to be storm ready.

“We encourage people to prepare for disasters now, instead of waiting until the last minute whenever something is actually starting,” said Mallory Cooke, Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director.

You never know when the power is going to go out. Officials say you need to stock up on supplies such as batteries, canned food items, three days worth of medicine and enough gas for your car and generator.

The health department also says to place copies of important paperwork in a waterproof container, and be sure to have flashlights on hand and some cash with as well.

“Have an emergency kit stocked up and ready to go. You never know, help may not be here for several days. A first aid kit, a battery powered radio, a NOAA radio. Sometimes the power goes too, and your cellphone might die,” Cooke said.

Storms can be unpredictable. That’s why Cooke says it is always important to make sure you and your family have a emergency plan.

“If you get separated, if there his some sort of disaster, make sure you know how to communicate with each other. What are you going to do if there is a disaster? What are you going to do before and after that disaster?” Cooke said.

She says the Centers for Disease Control also recommends you stock up on items such as masks, disinfecting wipes, soap and hand sanitizer for your emergency kit.

Cooke says you can also download an app called ReadyTN, which can keep you updated on the weather, open shelters, contacts for county emergency services and more.

For more additional information, or to download the app, visit the Seen on 7 section of the website.