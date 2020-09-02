Tips on preparing for emergencies

This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

Residents need to be ready for power outages by stocking up on batteries and having a plan for medical devices that rely on electricity.

The health department adds that residents should sign up for local alerts or warning systems, should have non-perishable food and water available, and should have an emergency kit stocked.

The health department recommends:

Three day supply of water and food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio

Flashlight and batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Three days’ worth of prescriptions

Cash

Important family documents in a waterproof container (insurance policies, identification and

bank account records)

As a reminder, the health department says to use generators outdoors and away from windows.

The Centers for Disease Control also recommends bringing a mask, soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes in your emergency

kit, according to the release.

For information about weather, road conditions and more, download the ReadyTN app here.