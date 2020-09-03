159,546 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,815 deaths, 897 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 159,546 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 3. In addition, 1,815 people have died and 897 have been hospitalized. Another 141,568 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 3,933 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 54 COVID-19-probable deaths.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed about 1,700 cases of COVID-19 across the state had the incorrect county of residence reported. These errors at the state level has resulted in a decrease in COVID-19 cases in some counties. The state says these addresses were all resolved at once in Thursday’s report.

In addition, the state will no longer report recovered cases, but they will now be reporting cases that are recovered and “inactive,” meaning the patients are 14 days or further from their illness onset date.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 915

Bedford County – 1,143

Benton County – 269

Bledsoe County – 794

Blount County – 2,076

Bradley County – 2,526

Campbell County – 347

Cannon County – 216

Carroll County – 654

Carter County — 953

Cheatham County – 719

Chester County – 438

Claiborne County – 364

Clay County – 128

Cocke County – 653

Coffee County – 783

Crockett County — 410

Cumberland County – 944

Davidson County – 23,778

Decatur County – 320

DeKalb County – 490

Dickson County – 955

Dyer County – 1,013

Fayette County – 973

Fentress County – 269

Franklin County – 567

Gibson County – 1,139

Giles County – 464

Grainger County – 283

Greene County – 878

Grundy County – 153

Hamblen County – 1,668

Hamilton County – 8,294

Hancock County – 97

Hardeman County — 1,262

Hardin County – 760

Hawkins County – 680

Haywood County — 779

Henderson County — 922

Henry County — 493

Hickman County – 396

Houston County – 111

Humphreys County – 168

Jackson County – 250

Jefferson County – 846

Johnson County – 428

Knox County – 6,736

Lake County – 844

Lauderdale County – 726

Lawrence County – 765

Lewis County — 144

Lincoln County – 432

Loudon County – 942

Macon County – 930

Madison County – 1,949

Marion County – 356

Marshall County – 577

Maury County – 1,822

McMinn County – 834

McNairy County — 582

Meigs County – 169

Monroe County – 828

Montgomery County – 2,536

Moore County — 115

Morgan County — 248

Obion County — 883

Overton County – 505

Perry County – 114

Pickett County — 72

Polk County – 344

Putnam County – 2,384

Rhea County – 663

Roane County – 662

Robertson County – 1,942

Rutherford County – 8,018

Scott County – 163

Sequatchie County – 167

Sevier County – 2,283

Shelby County – 27,410

Smith County – 549

Stewart County — 102

Sullivan County – 1,800

Sumner County – 4,192

Tipton County – 1,518

Trousdale County – 1,627

Unicoi County – 230

Union County — 244

Van Buren County – 107

Warren County – 873

Washington County – 1,766

Wayne County – 1,499

Weakley County — 924

White County – 599

Williamson County – 4,424

Wilson County – 2,943

Out of state – 2,518

Pending – 3,718

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 215

Asian – 1,399

Black or African-American – 30,391

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 119

Other/Multiracial – 21,296

White – 80,882

Pending – 25,244

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 100,521

Hispanic – 23,000

Pending – 36,025

Gender:

Female – 80,602

Male – 76,803

Pending – 2,141

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.