159,546 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,815 deaths, 897 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 159,546 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 3. In addition, 1,815 people have died and 897 have been hospitalized. Another 141,568 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 3,933 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 54 COVID-19-probable deaths.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed about 1,700 cases of COVID-19 across the state had the incorrect county of residence reported. These errors at the state level has resulted in a decrease in COVID-19 cases in some counties. The state says these addresses were all resolved at once in Thursday’s report.
In addition, the state will no longer report recovered cases, but they will now be reporting cases that are recovered and “inactive,” meaning the patients are 14 days or further from their illness onset date.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 915
- Bedford County – 1,143
- Benton County – 269
- Bledsoe County – 794
- Blount County – 2,076
- Bradley County – 2,526
- Campbell County – 347
- Cannon County – 216
- Carroll County – 654
- Carter County — 953
- Cheatham County – 719
- Chester County – 438
- Claiborne County – 364
- Clay County – 128
- Cocke County – 653
- Coffee County – 783
- Crockett County — 410
- Cumberland County – 944
- Davidson County – 23,778
- Decatur County – 320
- DeKalb County – 490
- Dickson County – 955
- Dyer County – 1,013
- Fayette County – 973
- Fentress County – 269
- Franklin County – 567
- Gibson County – 1,139
- Giles County – 464
- Grainger County – 283
- Greene County – 878
- Grundy County – 153
- Hamblen County – 1,668
- Hamilton County – 8,294
- Hancock County – 97
- Hardeman County — 1,262
- Hardin County – 760
- Hawkins County – 680
- Haywood County — 779
- Henderson County — 922
- Henry County — 493
- Hickman County – 396
- Houston County – 111
- Humphreys County – 168
- Jackson County – 250
- Jefferson County – 846
- Johnson County – 428
- Knox County – 6,736
- Lake County – 844
- Lauderdale County – 726
- Lawrence County – 765
- Lewis County — 144
- Lincoln County – 432
- Loudon County – 942
- Macon County – 930
- Madison County – 1,949
- Marion County – 356
- Marshall County – 577
- Maury County – 1,822
- McMinn County – 834
- McNairy County — 582
- Meigs County – 169
- Monroe County – 828
- Montgomery County – 2,536
- Moore County — 115
- Morgan County — 248
- Obion County — 883
- Overton County – 505
- Perry County – 114
- Pickett County — 72
- Polk County – 344
- Putnam County – 2,384
- Rhea County – 663
- Roane County – 662
- Robertson County – 1,942
- Rutherford County – 8,018
- Scott County – 163
- Sequatchie County – 167
- Sevier County – 2,283
- Shelby County – 27,410
- Smith County – 549
- Stewart County — 102
- Sullivan County – 1,800
- Sumner County – 4,192
- Tipton County – 1,518
- Trousdale County – 1,627
- Unicoi County – 230
- Union County — 244
- Van Buren County – 107
- Warren County – 873
- Washington County – 1,766
- Wayne County – 1,499
- Weakley County — 924
- White County – 599
- Williamson County – 4,424
- Wilson County – 2,943
- Out of state – 2,518
- Pending – 3,718
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- American Indian or Alaska Native – 215
- Asian – 1,399
- Black or African-American – 30,391
- Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 119
- Other/Multiracial – 21,296
- White – 80,882
- Pending – 25,244
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 100,521
- Hispanic – 23,000
- Pending – 36,025
Gender:
- Female – 80,602
- Male – 76,803
- Pending – 2,141
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.