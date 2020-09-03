35 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed; 2,393 total in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday.

The health department says there are currently 2,393 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new patients include 16 men and 19 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 88-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 25 residents hospitalized, and two of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,330 (55.6%)

38301: 818 (34.1%)

38356: 40 (1.6%)

38391: 31 (1.3%)

38366: 32 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.1%)

38313: 42 (1.8%)

38392: 13 (0.5%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 23 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 14 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 814 (34%)

White: 924 (38%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 545 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 1,300 (54.3%)

Male: 1,092 (45.6%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,957 (82%)

Not recovered: 273 (11%)

Better: 71 (3%)

Unknown: 44 (2%)

Deaths: 48 (2%)

Age: