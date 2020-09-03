35 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed; 2,393 total in Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday.

Coronavirus

The health department says there are currently 2,393 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new patients include 16 men and 19 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 88-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 25 residents hospitalized, and two of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,330 (55.6%)
  • 38301: 818 (34.1%)
  • 38356: 40 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 31 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 32 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 42 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 13 (0.5%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 23 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 14 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 814 (34%)
  • White: 924 (38%)
  • Asian: 10 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 64 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 545 (23%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,300 (54.3%)
  • Male: 1,092 (45.6%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,957 (82%)
  • Not recovered: 273 (11%)
  • Better: 71 (3%)
  • Unknown: 44 (2%)
  • Deaths: 48 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 96 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 251 (10.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 477 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 389 (16%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 334 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 366 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 248 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 129 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 96 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts