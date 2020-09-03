35 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed; 2,393 total in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday.
The health department says there are currently 2,393 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those new patients include 16 men and 19 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 88-years-old.
The health department says there are currently 25 residents hospitalized, and two of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,330 (55.6%)
- 38301: 818 (34.1%)
- 38356: 40 (1.6%)
- 38391: 31 (1.3%)
- 38366: 32 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1.1%)
- 38313: 42 (1.8%)
- 38392: 13 (0.5%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 23 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 14 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 814 (34%)
- White: 924 (38%)
- Asian: 10 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 64 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 545 (23%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,300 (54.3%)
- Male: 1,092 (45.6%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,957 (82%)
- Not recovered: 273 (11%)
- Better: 71 (3%)
- Unknown: 44 (2%)
- Deaths: 48 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 96 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 251 (10.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 477 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 389 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 334 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 366 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 248 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 129 (5.5%)
- 80+: 96 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)