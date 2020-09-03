Another Day Of Humid Conditions And Scattered Storms

Weather Update – 5:55 a.m. – Thursday, September 3rd

The flash flood watch for west Tennessee has expired this morning. A few showers will be scattered around this morning but most areas will dodge the rain. Showers and storms will return in the afternoon with the best chance of rain near the Tennessee river.

For Today, Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs around the middle 80’s. Showers and storms will be with us again mainly south of I-40 by late morning with additional showers developing north of I-40 by mid to late afternoon.

The stagnate pattern of humid and storms will soon be history! A powerful cold front is heading our way and the system that has brought several days of storms and cloudy skies will drift to our south by Friday afternoon.

Behind the front we’ll feel dewpoints drop from the middle 70’s to the lower 50’s and temperatures will be around 5 degrees cooler into the start of the weekend. Morning lows by Saturday morning will be in the upper 50’s under drier air. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the weekend forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

