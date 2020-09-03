Cold Front Coming Through Tonight

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday, August 31st

So far this month, we’ve had just about 1″ of rain fall in Jackson. Summer has been drier-than-average for some areas, but we’re still ahead of “average” in Jackson for our year-to-date rainfall through September 2nd. What’s wild is that we’ve had more days WITH rain than every year over the last 7 decades except 2004. 51% of the year has had rain so far. Average is 41%.

TONIGHT

A few stray showers are still possible this afternoon and evening because the cold front hasn’t come through yet, but it will overnight! With only a slight chance for rain scattered showers will finally taper off Friday morning with overnight lows around 70°F.

Skies will start cloudy Friday morning but should LAget clearer throughout the day as a cold front sweeps across the region. Temperatures will only peak in the lower 80s with clearer skies, lower humidity, and light north winds by this evenings high school football games. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

