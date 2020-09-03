Jack Daniel’s master distiller stepping down after 12 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Jeff Arnett is stepping down as master distiller after 12 years of leading production of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand.

Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman.

The brand is sold in more than 170 countries. The company didn’t give a reason for Arnett’s departure in its announcement Thursday.

Arnett stewarded the brand’s continued global growth. And he executed expansion of the Jack Daniel’s lineup with flavored brand extensions and super-premium products.

Arnett says his work at the Tennessee distillery was “an incredible chapter” in his life and he’s looking forward to what his “next chapter will hold.”