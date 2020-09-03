JPD seeks person of interest in Fuel City burglary

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a burglary that occurred on Sunday.

In a news release, JPD says a man can be seen on surveillance video forcefully entering the Fuel City on the 1300 block of East Chester Street.

The release says the man allegedly took merchandise from the business.

Jackson police say the man was wearing a white shirt, black pants and Nike shoes with a black swoosh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.