Mugshots : Madison County : 09/02/20 – 09/03/20

1/13 BRIAN MCKNIGHT Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation

2/13 STREETY EARL YOUNG Reckless endangerment, reckless driving

3/13 SHIDELKA T INNISS Vandalism, reckless endangerment

4/13 SERVANDO DIAZ Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/13 ROBERT HATHCOTE Driving under the influence, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/13 MELVIN HOLCOMB Harassment

7/13 MEGON SMITH Failure to appear

8/13 HARVEY BELL Violation of parole

9/13 COLTON LEE BUCKNER Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/13 CEBRIC MOTEN Criminal impersonation



11/13 BRUCE LEE BIGGS Simple domestic assault

12/13 BELFORD HAWN Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

13/13 ANDREA MARINO Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.