Mugshots : Madison County : 09/02/20 – 09/03/20 September 3, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13BRIAN MCKNIGHT Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13STREETY EARL YOUNG Reckless endangerment, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13SHIDELKA T INNISS Vandalism, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13SERVANDO DIAZ Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13ROBERT HATHCOTE Driving under the influence, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13MELVIN HOLCOMB Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13MEGON SMITH Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13HARVEY BELL Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13COLTON LEE BUCKNER Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13CEBRIC MOTEN Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13BRUCE LEE BIGGS Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13BELFORD HAWN Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13ANDREA MARINO Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/03/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots