Over 700 Wifi devices provided to JMCSS students, families

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two organizations have partnered to bring hotspots to Jackson-Madison County School System students.

United Way of West Tennessee and the Jackson Housing Authority together have provided nearly 700 WiFi devices to JMCSS students and families, according to a news release from the school system.

The release says over 200 of those devices were delivered by United Way on Tuesday.

“As students in our school system take part in distance learning, there are those that find themselves in need of consistent internet service to access virtual classrooms,” Matthew Marshall, President and CEO of the United Way said. “United Way of West Tennessee wanted to do our part to make sure students received the devices they needed to help them be successful. We are grateful to be able to provide these hotspots to support students in our community.”

Additionally, the Jackson Housing Authority has provided 500 devices to families within public housing, many of whom have students within the school system.

JMCSS says it is also delivering WiFi devices to several schools, with Denmark Elementary already receiving 30 on Tuesday.