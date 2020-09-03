Sheriffs, mayors attend Q&A with Senate candidate Bill Hagerty

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sheriffs and county mayors from across West Tennessee got together Thursday morning at the Old Country Store for a Q&A with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty.

Attendees wanted to express their appreciation for Hagerty and for his support of law enforcement. Officials who attended the session say they appreciate his values.

Haywood County Mayor David Livingston says he believes Hagerty is what Tennessee needs.

“He supports the conservative values that we all in Tennessee embody, and we believe that he is the best man that will do the best job for Tennessee,” Mayor Livingston said.

McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck says Hagerty and President Donald Trump’s relationship characterizes a strong leadership.

“So far we’ve seen strong support from the president for law enforcement, and we think that this relationship is continued if he is elected,” said Sheriff Buck.

Hagerty won the Republican nomination for the Senate seat in August.

He faces Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Lamar Alexander in November.