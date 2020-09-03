Suicide Prevention Network shares tips on keeping loved ones safe

JACKSON, Tenn. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Officials say there are several tip you need to keep in mind to keep loved ones safe.

Members with the Northwest Regional Suicide Prevention Network say it’s important to check in on friends and family. TSPN says to look out for signs of change in their behavior, routine, sleeping or eating patterns.

Members also say it’s important to keep an eye on your own health too, especially now with COVID-19, when things can be even more stressful.

“Are you taking care of yourself? Are you getting enough sleep? Are you eating ? Are you not eating? So, those are some very significant warning signs that we often discuss, and it’s very important,” said Tosha Gurley, the Northwest Regional Director for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

There are resources available if you or someone you know may need it.

For those resources and information on warning signs, please visit TSPN’s website.