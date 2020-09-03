Tristan Fletcher joined WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in May 2019 as a production assistant and moved into the newsroom as a Digital Media Director the following October.

Tristan attended the University of Memphis at Lambuth and graduated in 2018 with a degree in Journalism, concentrated in Public Relations and had a minor in History.

When not in the newsroom, Tristan is usually spending time with family, a cat, gaming or studying U.S. history.

If you have any news tips or story ideas, contact Tristan at tfletcher@wbbjtv.com.