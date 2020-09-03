UofM Lambuth campus enrollment up 23% from last year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis-Lambuth campus has reached a record enrollment for the fall 2020 semester.

1,324 students have signed up for fall classes, marking a 23% increase from a year ago.

The previous record was 1,070 for the fall 2019 semester.

“We’ve worked very hard over the past year to make the UofM Lambuth campus even more successful than it already is,” Dean Dr. Niles Reddick said in a news release.

The release states that the campus had 246 students when the university began operations in fall 2011, and has an enrollment growth rate of 538% to the fall 2020 semester.