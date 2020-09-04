160,597 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,837 deaths, 865 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 160,597 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, September 4. In addition, 1,837 people have died and 865 have been hospitalized. Another 143,156 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 4,199 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 52 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 920

Bedford County – 1,144

Benton County – 278

Bledsoe County – 797

Blount County – 2,111

Bradley County – 2,535

Campbell County – 351

Cannon County – 222

Carroll County – 667

Carter County — 959

Cheatham County – 718

Chester County – 441

Claiborne County – 368

Clay County – 129

Cocke County – 655

Coffee County – 790

Crockett County — 417

Cumberland County – 970

Davidson County – 23,830

Decatur County – 332

DeKalb County – 498

Dickson County – 970

Dyer County – 1,025

Fayette County – 976

Fentress County – 278

Franklin County – 574

Gibson County – 1,152

Giles County – 467

Grainger County – 291

Greene County – 890

Grundy County – 152

Hamblen County – 1,675

Hamilton County – 8,326

Hancock County – 97

Hardeman County — 1,277

Hardin County – 772

Hawkins County – 684

Haywood County — 787

Henderson County — 940

Henry County — 513

Hickman County – 399

Houston County – 113

Humphreys County – 173

Jackson County – 258

Jefferson County – 859

Johnson County – 430

Knox County – 6,863

Lake County – 844

Lauderdale County – 733

Lawrence County – 768

Lewis County — 146

Lincoln County – 438

Loudon County – 955

Macon County – 935

Madison County – 1,988

Marion County – 361

Marshall County – 576

Maury County – 1,831

McMinn County – 840

McNairy County — 610

Meigs County – 171

Monroe County – 848

Montgomery County – 2,555

Moore County — 115

Morgan County — 255

Obion County — 908

Overton County – 519

Perry County – 117

Pickett County — 73

Polk County – 344

Putnam County – 2,415

Rhea County – 663

Roane County – 669

Robertson County – 1,956

Rutherford County – 8,059

Scott County – 166

Sequatchie County – 168

Sevier County – 2,302

Shelby County – 27,474

Smith County – 559

Stewart County — 103

Sullivan County – 1,820

Sumner County – 4,220

Tipton County – 1,522

Trousdale County – 1,630

Unicoi County – 232

Union County — 245

Van Buren County – 104

Warren County – 894

Washington County – 1,773

Wayne County – 1,485

Weakley County — 939

White County – 608

Williamson County – 4,455

Wilson County – 2,954

Out of state – 2,477

Pending – 3,702

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 215

Asian – 1,419

Black or African-American – 30,607

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 121

Other/Multiracial – 21,339

White – 82,029

Pending – 24,867

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 101,790

Hispanic – 23,161

Pending – 35,646

Gender:

Female – 81,202

Male – 77,310

Pending – 2,085

Clusters:

Number of facilities – 272

COVID-19 positive residents – 2,773

Resident deaths – 333

Residents recovered – 1,502

COVID-19 positive staff – 2,674

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.