7 injured in explosion at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been injured in an explosion at a home in Tennessee.

News outlets report the explosion was reported Thursday night at a home in north Memphis.

Fire crews arrived to find the home damaged and seven people outside the residence.

Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke told news outlets that the victims included three adults and four children who suffered second- and third-degree burns.

He says they were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Fire officials are investigating what caused the explosion.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.