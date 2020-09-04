Additional death reported due to COVID-19; 49 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of another Madison County resident due to COVID-19.

Health department director Kim Tedford says the patient is an 86-year-old man, who died Friday due to complications from COVID-19. The health department has now reported 49 deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive to 2,442.

Those cases include 15 men and 34 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 97-years-old.

A total of 27 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,363 (55.8%)

38301: 826 (33.8%)

38356: 40 (1.6%)

38391: 33 (1.3%)

38366: 33 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.1%)

38313: 44 (1.8%)

38392: 16 (0.7%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 23 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 14 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 832 (34%)

White: 925 (39%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 44 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 547 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,334 (54.6%)

Male: 1,107 (45.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,970 (81%)

Not recovered: 296 (12%)

Better: 84 (3%)

Unknown: 43 (2%)

Deaths: 49 (2%)

Age: