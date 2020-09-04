Additional death reported due to COVID-19; 49 new cases

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of another Madison County resident due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Health department director Kim Tedford says the patient is an 86-year-old man, who died Friday due to complications from COVID-19. The health department has now reported 49 deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive to 2,442.

Those cases include 15 men and 34 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 97-years-old.

A total of 27 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,363 (55.8%)
  • 38301: 826 (33.8%)
  • 38356: 40 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 33 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 33 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 44 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 16 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 23 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 14 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 832 (34%)
  • White: 925 (39%)
  • Asian: 10 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 64 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 44 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 547 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,334 (54.6%)
  • Male: 1,107 (45.3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,970 (81%)
  • Not recovered: 296 (12%)
  • Better: 84 (3%)
  • Unknown: 43 (2%)
  • Deaths: 49 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 102 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 257 (10.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 487 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 394 (16%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 336 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 374 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 257 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 130 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 98 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts