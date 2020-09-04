Aspell Recovery receives donation for new dorm

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local substance abuse recovery resource will get a new space to continue life changing work.

The Kirkland family partnered with Aspell Recovery, a substance abuse recovery program.

Carl and Alice Kirkland, along with Carol and Ron Kirkland, gave this naming gift to build a new women’s dorm on the Aspell campus in Jackson.

“The Kirkland House” will house 12 women for long-term recovery care.

Executive Director Richard Barber said this will help Aspell expand their women’s services.

“It sends a message to the community that all lives are valued. We’re serving a population that many times are looked down on,” Barber said. “With the Kirkland House, it sends the statement that says, ‘No, these people are worthy too.'”

Aspell Recovery recently completed a new men’s dorm in 2017.