Contracted employee killed in incident at Tyson facility

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has confirmed a person died at the Humboldt Tyson facility.

Tennessee OSHA says they are currently investigating the workplace fatality. Representatives say the person was the employee of a contractor, not a Tyson employee.

Gray, a Kentucky-based company, released the following statement about the incident:

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on September 4, 2020, an employee for Superior Surfacing Specialists, Inc. passed away on the Tyson project site in Humboldt, TN. At this time, we do not have all the details – a full investigation is underway. Gray senior management is on-site and offers their support and concerns for this gentleman’s family.

Additional information has not been released at this time.