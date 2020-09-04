Cooler Weather Ahead For Friday Night Football

Weather Update – 8:28 a.m. – Friday, September 4th

A more powerful cold front will move through the area today bringing cooler and drier air to the region by tonight. In the meantime, A few showers will hang around north of I-40 this morning. Winds will become turn more out of the north through the afternoon. The front will be situated southward around I-40 by early afternoon and with some humid air still locked in just south of the area, a few Storms will develop southward near the Tennessee river before moving out in early night hours. We’ll be left with north winds and a touch of Fall in the air for the start of the weekend!

TODAY

Scattered showers into the early afternoon with a high of 82. A few showers and storms linger near the Tennessee river through 5 p.m.

TONIGHT

Friday night football is looking pretty great! The rain should be out of the area by around 6 pm this evening with lingering clouds and sharply dropping temperatures. Overnight lows in the upper 50’s by early morning. North winds around 1 to 4 mph.

Morning lows in the upper 50’s both Saturday and Sunday will have it feeling like Fall around west Tennessee! Highs will be in the lower 80’s with much less humid conditions making it feel much cooler both days. Monday looks a little more humid and warmer under a sun/cloud mix. We’ll have updates on the weather all weekend long. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

