Dresden couple indicted on drug, TennCare fraud charges

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies has resulted in the arrest of a Dresden couple.

After potential TennCare fraud was discovered, law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the sale of hydrocodone in Weakley County, according to a news release from the TBI.

The release says 58-year-old Melissa Gail Johnson and 58-year-old Larry Keith Johnson were found to be the ones responsible for the sale of hydrocodone from March through June of 2020.

Melissa Gail Johnson and Larry Keith Johnson have each been charged with sale of schedule II drugs and TennCare fraud.

The TBI says they were arrested and booked into the Weakley County Jail on Thursday, and their bond is $2,500 each.