Educator of the Week: Heather Palmer

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week’s nominee is Heather Palmer, an eighth grade science teacher at Northeast Middle School in Jackson. Prior to that, she taught at Trinity Christian Academy for seven years.

She played a big role in STEM and robotics while at TCA.

“I feel like I helped them be able to just know that they can do something that other students couldn’t do. You know, robotics and putting all these mechanic parts together,” Palmer said.

Even with the added strain of adjusting to COVID and other tasks, Palmer says she’s in it for the long run.

“We stay later and get those papers graded. We come in early and set things up, but you know it’s worth it,” Palmer said.

Palmer is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

