Henry Co. mask mandate extended through Sept. 13

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County has extended their county-wide mask mandate through Sunday, Sept. 13, according to a news release.

The release says Henry County Mayor Brent Greer plans to extend the mask mandate for the county every seven days through at least September 30.

The release also says the upcoming Labor Day weekend will be a critical time in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and continuing to allow schools and businesses remain open.

