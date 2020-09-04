Jackson resident returns to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson resident went back to his home state to assist with Hurricane Laura relief.

David Martin has volunteered with the Red Cross for 22 years, deploying at least twice every year.

After seeing the hurricane forecast, Martin said he knew he would be returning to Louisiana to help.

Martin, being one of ten local volunteers traveling, prepared to stay for at least two weeks.

The Red Cross is looking for more volunteers to join. Martin says all they need is the heart to serve, passion to help and the time to train and do the job.

“When you have a five-year-old girl that walks up to you, and she says we were thirsty and hungry until you got here, you know that’s when you know you’re doing something righteous. You’re doing something that needs to be done,” Martin said.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate to the Red Cross’s website.