JMCSS announces fruit, vegetable pick up times, locations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has announced dates and locations where families can pick up fresh fruits and vegetables.
The school system says those items will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Fruits and vegetables can be picked up at the following locations:
- Alexander Elementary School
- Andrew Jackson Elementary School
- Arlington Elementary School
- Denmark Elementary School
- East Elementary School
- Isaac Lane Elementary School
- Lincoln Elementary School
- South Elementary School
- Thelma Barker Elementary School