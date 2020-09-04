JMCSS announces fruit, vegetable pick up times, locations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has announced dates and locations where families can pick up fresh fruits and vegetables.

The school system says those items will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Fruits and vegetables can be picked up at the following locations:

  • Alexander Elementary School
  • Andrew Jackson Elementary School
  • Arlington Elementary School
  • Denmark Elementary School
  • East Elementary School
  • Isaac Lane Elementary School
  • Lincoln Elementary School
  • South Elementary School
  • Thelma Barker Elementary School
Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts