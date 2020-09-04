Leaders respond to maskless campaign event: ‘blatant disregard for safety’

JACKSON, Tenn. — During Friday’s COVID-19 press conference, local leaders and health officials addressed an event WBBJ covered Thursday at the Old Country Store, where it seemed like the county-wide mask mandate was not enforced among West Tennessee leaders.

“It was definitely a scene looking at that, and it’s not what we’re trying to get out to the community,” said Madison County Deputy Mayor Tony White.

This scene was a campaign event for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty. Video shows dozens of people not wearing masks and not social distancing.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt asked Kim Tedford, director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, if the business would be held accountable.

“From what I understand, the liability of wearing a mask in a business falls back on that business. Is there going to be any type of punishment or accountability for the Old Country Store for allowing this to happen?” Ewoldt asked. “Not from my department,” Tedford said. “Like we’ve said from the beginning, I don’t have a ticket book that I can go issue citations to businesses that don’t do that.”

But these weren’t customers at the restaurant. They were elected officials from across West Tennessee, including Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris was at the event, and he is the only person visible wearing a mask.

“How offensive is it to you that they’ll come into your county and blatantly disregard this?” Ewoldt asked. “To me it’s not surprising because of the response we’ve gotten when we’ve tried to reach out and encourage them to do mask mandates. Not only us, West Tennessee Healthcare has done that. We’ve all, as a group of leaders, reached out and had conversations,” Tedford said. “It’s frustrating on our end, on my end especially that it is an important issue,” added City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “We’re trying to do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, to protect our healthcare workers, our front line workers, our first responders, our hospital system. Just to have a blatant disregard for safety is very frustrating.”

Tedford also said while they don’t plan on issuing a citation, the environmental team will be reaching out to the Old Country Store, as they have with other businesses not following the mandate.

WBBJ reached out to The Old Country store for a comment, to which CEO Clark Shaw responded: