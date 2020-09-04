Mugshots : Madison County : 09/03/20 – 09/04/20

1/8 Shania Rivera Failure to appear

2/8 Donna Glaze Violation of community corrections

3/8 Garyon Collier Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/8 Kaylen Smith Resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault, evading arrest

5/8 Lisa Eubanks Failure to appear



6/8 Marcell Cox Forgery

7/8 Rodrika Rhodes Simple domestic assault

8/8 Scott Campbell Violation of community corrections















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/04/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.