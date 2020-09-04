Mugshots : Madison County : 09/03/20 – 09/04/20 September 4, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Shania Rivera Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Donna Glaze Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Garyon Collier Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Kaylen Smith Resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Lisa Eubanks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Marcell Cox Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Rodrika Rhodes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Scott Campbell Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/04/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest