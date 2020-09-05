162,362 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,862 deaths, 846 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 162,362 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, September 5. In addition, 1,862 people have died and 846 have been hospitalized. Another 144,383 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 4,292 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 52 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 936

Bedford County – 1,149

Benton County – 279

Bledsoe County – 798

Blount County – 2,128

Bradley County – 2,569

Campbell County – 357

Cannon County – 227

Carroll County – 677

Carter County — 980

Cheatham County – 723

Chester County – 453

Claiborne County – 374

Clay County – 130

Cocke County – 665

Coffee County – 813

Crockett County — 427

Cumberland County – 985

Davidson County – 24,001

Decatur County – 340

DeKalb County – 501

Dickson County – 988

Dyer County – 1,034

Fayette County – 983

Fentress County – 291

Franklin County – 614

Gibson County – 1,174

Giles County – 473

Grainger County – 290

Greene County – 916

Grundy County – 155

Hamblen County – 1,685

Hamilton County – 8,427

Hancock County – 98

Hardeman County — 1,278

Hardin County – 788

Hawkins County – 691

Haywood County — 798

Henderson County — 951

Henry County — 523

Hickman County – 402

Houston County – 115

Humphreys County – 175

Jackson County – 261

Jefferson County – 887

Johnson County – 435

Knox County – 7,053

Lake County – 846

Lauderdale County – 739

Lawrence County – 785

Lewis County — 148

Lincoln County – 444

Loudon County – 969

Macon County – 946

Madison County – 2,043

Marion County – 377

Marshall County – 585

Maury County – 1,856

McMinn County – 856

McNairy County — 624

Meigs County – 175

Monroe County – 859

Montgomery County – 2,576

Moore County — 116

Morgan County — 261

Obion County — 917

Overton County – 528

Perry County – 120

Pickett County — 79

Polk County – 350

Putnam County – 2,454

Rhea County – 671

Roane County – 674

Robertson County – 1,971

Rutherford County – 8,110

Scott County – 167

Sequatchie County – 170

Sevier County – 2,315

Shelby County – 27,631

Smith County – 567

Stewart County — 106

Sullivan County – 1,837

Sumner County – 4,246

Tipton County – 1,532

Trousdale County – 1,629

Unicoi County – 235

Union County — 245

Van Buren County – 106

Warren County – 894

Washington County – 1,819

Wayne County – 1,487

Weakley County — 954

White County – 616

Williamson County – 4,501

Wilson County – 2,993

Out of state – 2,469

Pending – 3,767

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 217

Asian – 1,436

Black or African-American – 30,826

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 120

Other/Multiracial – 21,407

White – 82,967

Pending – 25,389

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 102,870

Hispanic – 23,303

Pending – 36,189

Gender:

Female – 82,155

Male – 78,185

Pending – 2,022

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.