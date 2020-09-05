Bake shop raises money for Alzheimer’s Association

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local bake shop raised money for a well known charity.

Every dollar spent on the sweet and savory at Woodstock Bake Shop went to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The bake shop held the fundraiser Saturday.

In past years, the shop raised over a hundred dollars for the association.

“Especially with everything going on right now, we’ve been fortunate. We’ve seen a lot of people come out and support,” owner Matt Childress said.

Twenty percent of the profit from the sales go to the Alzheimer’s Association.