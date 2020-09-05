Firefighters honor fallen, raise money for support fund

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Firefighters honored fallen first responders with a walk through town.

“It’s a great event. Everyone comes out and participates and supports us. This is one of our major fundraisers for the year,” said Chief Richard Childers, District Fire Chief and Chairman of the Firefighter Support Fund.

Firefighters with the Hardin County Fire Department held their annual 5K run and One Mile Firefighter Memorial Walk Saturday morning.

Firefighters and participants walked through downtown Savannah with escorts to support the fallen.

“We had a line of duty death, Gus Losleben in 2014, and Chief Shelley from Savannah Fire Department died of cancer, George Kidd,” Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin said. “So we have a lot of different firefighters that we try to remember always and never forget.”

Due to the pandemic, the walk originally scheduled for May was pushed back to September.

“With everything going on, it’s just nice to get together and enjoy a nice walk and run,” Chief Martin said.

Participants said they enjoyed finally participating in a race and supporting an important cause.

Proceeds went to the Firefighter Support Fund.

“This fund helps support our own, for various reasons, so it’s really important to us,” Chief Childers said.

“With the volunteer firefighters here in Hardin County, the community always comes out and supports us very well,” Chief Martin said. “We’re just glad that we’re here if they ever need us, and we’re glad for their support.”

The Firefighter Support Fund helps volunteer firefighters during a time of need.