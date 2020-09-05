Health department confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths; 2,453 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of another three Madison County residents due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 95-year-old woman died on August 13, and 77-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman also died on Friday.

The health department also confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive to 2,453.

Those cases include four men and seven women, ranging in age from 19-years-old to 84-years-old.

A total of 23 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,367 (55.7%)

38301: 833 (33.9%)

38356: 40 (1.6%)

38391: 33 (1.3%)

38366: 33 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.1%)

38313: 44 (1.8%)

38392: 16 (0.7%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 23 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 14 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 835 (34%)

White: 950 (39%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 44 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 550 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,341 (54.6%)

Male: 1,111 (45.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,989 (81%)

Not recovered: 285 (12%)

Better: 83 (3%)

Unknown: 44 (2%)

Deaths: 52 (2%)

Age: