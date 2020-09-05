Health department confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths; 2,453 total cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of another three Madison County residents due to COVID-19.
The health department says a 95-year-old woman died on August 13, and 77-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman also died on Friday.
The health department also confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive to 2,453.
Those cases include four men and seven women, ranging in age from 19-years-old to 84-years-old.
A total of 23 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,367 (55.7%)
- 38301: 833 (33.9%)
- 38356: 40 (1.6%)
- 38391: 33 (1.3%)
- 38366: 33 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1.1%)
- 38313: 44 (1.8%)
- 38392: 16 (0.7%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 23 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 14 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 835 (34%)
- White: 950 (39%)
- Asian: 10 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 64 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 44 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 550 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,341 (54.6%)
- Male: 1,111 (45.3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,989 (81%)
- Not recovered: 285 (12%)
- Better: 83 (3%)
- Unknown: 44 (2%)
- Deaths: 52 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 102 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 258 (10.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 490 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 394 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 336 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 377 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 258 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 132 (5.5%)
- 80+: 99 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)