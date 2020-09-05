Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Weather Update – 11:00 a.m. – Saturday, September 5th

A more powerful cold front has brought some much cooler and less humid air just in time for our Labor Day weekend! Saturday morning lows came in at 57 and our Dewpoint was 20 degrees lower than yesterday around the same time making for a Fall chill in the air this morning. We are in for very nice and comfortable day ahead and although our daytime high will be close to yesterday’s lower to mid 80’s, you’ll still notice a big difference in how much more comfortable it will be.

Temperatures At Mid Morning.

TODAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 83 -86 degrees. Northeast winds of 5-10 mph.

So if you’re heading out for the doggy walk or perhaps playing some golf or fishing, plan for a beautiful day with a few high thin clouds at times and a light northeast breeze.

TONIGHT:

Tonight features another carbon copy of this early morning’s weather as overnight lows will drop to around 60 by morning with partly to mostly clear skies and mostly calm winds.

Labor Day will start heating up again but should be dry. Rain will move in by late Wednesday followed by what could be the coolest weather in quite a while. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

