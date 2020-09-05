Lane College shifts to online classes due to COVID-19 cluster

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College announced it is stopping in-person classes and closing residence halls due to number of students testing positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Lane says 18 students have tested positive for the virus. Lane says those who had contact with positive cases will be in quarantine for 14 days.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Lane says that those who tested positive will remain in the residence halls on campus, and that the halls will remain closed to students until September 21.

The release says that Lane will also be stopping in-person classes and activities until September 21.

The release says the shift to online classes begins Tuesday.