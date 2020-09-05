Pet of the Week: Trixie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week!

If you are looking for a fun-loving package of playfulness, Trixie could be the girl for you.

Trixie is Shepherd mix and is approximately one-year-old. She loves to run and wrestle with her foster sister.

She also likes cats and wants desperately to play with them, much more than they want to play with her.

She is curious about everything and loves to go new places on walks.

Because of her high energy, a house with young children would not be a good fit. Older children would be fine.

A fenced backyard is also a must for her all out, full speed runs.

She is house broken, crate trained, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

For more information on how to adopt Trixie — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.