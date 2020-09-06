164,126 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,865 deaths, 819 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 164,126 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, September 6. In addition, 1,865 people have died and 819 have been hospitalized. Another 145,359 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 4,331 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 51 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 949

Bedford County – 1,164

Benton County – 284

Bledsoe County – 802

Blount County – 2,142

Bradley County – 2,578

Campbell County – 366

Cannon County – 226

Carroll County – 685

Carter County — 992

Cheatham County – 724

Chester County – 456

Claiborne County – 382

Clay County – 131

Cocke County – 670

Coffee County – 825

Crockett County — 429

Cumberland County – 992

Davidson County – 24,242

Decatur County – 347

DeKalb County – 507

Dickson County – 1,008

Dyer County – 1,056

Fayette County – 997

Fentress County – 298

Franklin County – 634

Gibson County – 1,191

Giles County – 483

Grainger County – 295

Greene County – 926

Grundy County – 158

Hamblen County – 1,689

Hamilton County – 8,505

Hancock County – 99

Hardeman County — 1,284

Hardin County – 803

Hawkins County – 698

Haywood County — 806

Henderson County — 973

Henry County — 526

Hickman County – 408

Houston County – 117

Humphreys County – 178

Jackson County – 261

Jefferson County – 913

Johnson County – 506

Knox County – 7,203

Lake County – 845

Lauderdale County – 825

Lawrence County – 797

Lewis County — 149

Lincoln County – 460

Loudon County – 976

Macon County – 950

Madison County – 2,060

Marion County – 386

Marshall County – 595

Maury County – 1,883

McMinn County – 864

McNairy County — 631

Meigs County – 180

Monroe County – 871

Montgomery County – 2,595

Moore County — 117

Morgan County — 265

Obion County — 925

Overton County – 529

Perry County – 120

Pickett County — 79

Polk County – 351

Putnam County – 2,488

Rhea County – 683

Roane County – 690

Robertson County – 1,987

Rutherford County – 8,159

Scott County – 167

Sequatchie County – 174

Sevier County – 2,325

Shelby County – 27,786

Smith County – 577

Stewart County — 107

Sullivan County – 1,856

Sumner County – 4,263

Tipton County – 1,556

Trousdale County – 1,629

Unicoi County – 238

Union County — 246

Van Buren County – 112

Warren County – 907

Washington County – 1,837

Wayne County – 1,487

Weakley County — 963

White County – 626

Williamson County – 4,548

Wilson County – 3,022

Out of state – 2,537

Pending – 3,795

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 218

Asian – 1,452

Black or African-American – 31,000

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 121

Other/Multiracial – 21,720

White – 83,815

Pending – 25,800

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 103,566

Hispanic – 23,385

Pending – 37,175

Gender:

Female – 82,995

Male – 79,092

Pending – 2,039

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.