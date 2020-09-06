Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death; 2,486 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says an 82-year-old man died on Saturday due to complications from the virus.

The health department also confirmed 33 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive to 2,486.

Those cases include 16 men and 17 women, ranging in age from four-years-old to 88-years-old.

A total of 21 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,386 (55.8%)
  • 38301: 843 (33.9%)
  • 38356: 42 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 34 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 34 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1%)
  • 38313: 44 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 16 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 23 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 14 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 844 (34%)
  • White: 962 (39%)
  • Asian: 10 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 562 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,358 (54.6%)
  • Male: 1,127 (45.3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,001 (81%)
  • Not recovered: 307 (12%)
  • Better: 81 (3%)
  • Unknown: 44 (2%)
  • Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 105 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 263 (10.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 493 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 400 (16%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 338 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 382 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 264 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 134 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 100 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
