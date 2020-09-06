Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death; 2,486 total cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.
The health department says an 82-year-old man died on Saturday due to complications from the virus.
The health department also confirmed 33 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive to 2,486.
Those cases include 16 men and 17 women, ranging in age from four-years-old to 88-years-old.
A total of 21 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,386 (55.8%)
- 38301: 843 (33.9%)
- 38356: 42 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.3%)
- 38366: 34 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1%)
- 38313: 44 (1.8%)
- 38392: 16 (0.6%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 23 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 14 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 844 (34%)
- White: 962 (39%)
- Asian: 10 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)
- Unspecified: 562 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,358 (54.6%)
- Male: 1,127 (45.3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,001 (81%)
- Not recovered: 307 (12%)
- Better: 81 (3%)
- Unknown: 44 (2%)
- Deaths: 53 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 105 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 263 (10.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 493 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 400 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 338 (13.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 382 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 264 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 134 (5.5%)
- 80+: 100 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)