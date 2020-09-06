Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death; 2,486 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says an 82-year-old man died on Saturday due to complications from the virus.

The health department also confirmed 33 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive to 2,486.

Those cases include 16 men and 17 women, ranging in age from four-years-old to 88-years-old.

A total of 21 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,386 (55.8%)

38301: 843 (33.9%)

38356: 42 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 34 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1%)

38313: 44 (1.8%)

38392: 16 (0.6%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 23 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 14 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 844 (34%)

White: 962 (39%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)

Unspecified: 562 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,358 (54.6%)

Male: 1,127 (45.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,001 (81%)

Not recovered: 307 (12%)

Better: 81 (3%)

Unknown: 44 (2%)

Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age: