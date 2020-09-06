Pinson church kicks off renovations with unique Sunday service

PINSON, Tenn. — Grace Baptist Church members say they are excited to start the renovation process of the expansion of their church in Pinson.

The church held an outdoor groundbreaking service Sunday morning. Many residents came out to attend the service with their lawn chairs and blankets.

The church is celebrating their $2 million expansion on church property that is happening soon.

“We’re building a new full size gym, educational space, kitchen,” said Pastor Marcus Kelly. “And then we’re actually, once we build that, we’re going to double our seating capacity in the sanctuary so we can make room for all the people that God is sending our way.”

Kelley says their services are not usually outside, but they hope to in the future do more like this one.

“For this groundbreaking day, we wanted everybody together worshiping at the same time, celebrating what God has done, what he is doing, and what he’s going to do in the life of Grace Baptist Church,” Kelley said.

He says at Grace Baptist Church has a slogan: #findyourplaceingrace.

At Grace, Kelley says everyone is welcome and everyone is needed. He says the goal of the church is for everyone’s life to be changed.

“This is by far the most loving church that I’ve ever been a part of. I love our children’s workers, those who work with our students,” Kelley said. “And it’s really a focal point of our church to minister to the whole family.”

He said there are also a few safety measures in place to make sure everyone is safe during services, such as having 6-feet offering bucket, staggered service times and encouraging everyone to wear a mask.

Kelley says the project will take 12 months to complete.