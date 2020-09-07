165,109 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,869 deaths, 826 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 165,109 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, September 7. In addition, 1,869 people have died and 826 have been hospitalized. Another 146,213 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 4,401 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 51 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 952

Bedford County – 1,166

Benton County – 286

Bledsoe County – 802

Blount County – 2,147

Bradley County – 2,587

Campbell County – 369

Cannon County – 230

Carroll County – 694

Carter County — 995

Cheatham County – 728

Chester County – 461

Claiborne County – 383

Clay County – 131

Cocke County – 673

Coffee County – 834

Crockett County — 431

Cumberland County – 992

Davidson County – 24,372

Decatur County – 354

DeKalb County – 507

Dickson County – 1,015

Dyer County – 1,060

Fayette County – 1,005

Fentress County – 300

Franklin County – 636

Gibson County – 1,214

Giles County – 486

Grainger County – 295

Greene County – 937

Grundy County – 158

Hamblen County – 1,691

Hamilton County – 8,563

Hancock County – 100

Hardeman County — 1,288

Hardin County – 807

Hawkins County – 703

Haywood County — 810

Henderson County — 975

Henry County — 527

Hickman County – 412

Houston County – 119

Humphreys County – 179

Jackson County – 261

Jefferson County – 918

Johnson County – 511

Knox County – 7,304

Lake County – 846

Lauderdale County – 833

Lawrence County – 799

Lewis County — 149

Lincoln County – 464

Loudon County – 976

Macon County – 952

Madison County – 2,089

Marion County – 392

Marshall County – 599

Maury County – 1,892

McMinn County – 875

McNairy County — 633

Meigs County – 181

Monroe County – 875

Montgomery County – 2,628

Moore County — 117

Morgan County — 266

Obion County — 934

Overton County – 534

Perry County – 120

Pickett County — 80

Polk County – 353

Putnam County – 2,499

Rhea County – 684

Roane County – 693

Robertson County – 1,991

Rutherford County – 8,188

Scott County – 167

Sequatchie County – 174

Sevier County – 2,326

Shelby County – 27,947

Smith County – 580

Stewart County — 107

Sullivan County – 1,872

Sumner County – 4,282

Tipton County – 1,561

Trousdale County – 1,629

Unicoi County – 243

Union County — 248

Van Buren County – 112

Warren County – 913

Washington County – 1,862

Wayne County – 1,489

Weakley County — 971

White County – 626

Williamson County – 4,572

Wilson County – 3,043

Out of state – 2,578

Pending – 3,797

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 218

Asian – 1,456

Black or African-American – 31,120

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 122

Other/Multiracial – 21,837

White – 84,449

Pending – 25,907

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 104,154

Hispanic – 23,435

Pending – 37,520

Gender:

Female – 83,565

Male – 79,507

Pending – 2,037

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.