A Nice Labor Day Evening Ahead

Weather Update: Monday, September 07 —

Labor Day turned out to be quite beautiful with hardly a cloud to be seen. We are in for more sunny and clear weather for the next couple of days but warmer and more humid air being pumped in from our west will bring back muggy and humid conditions by around Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise temps should slowly fall through the 80s this evening and into the mid 60s after sunset.



