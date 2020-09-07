Health department confirms 22 new cases of COVID-19; 2,508 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 22 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,508 in Madison County.

The health department says of those 22 cases, 11 are men and 11 are women ranging in age from 18-years-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,395 (55.6%)

38301: 853 (34%)

38356: 42 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 35 (1.4%)

38343: 26 (1%)

38313: 44 (1.8%)

38392: 16 (0.6%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 24 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 15 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 854 (34%)

White: 968 (39%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)

Unspecified: 568 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,369 (54.5%)

Male: 1,138 (45.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,019 (80%)

Not recovered: 318 (13%)

Better: 78 (3%)

Unknown: 40 (2%)

Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age: