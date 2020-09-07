Henderson County Health Department issues warning on phone scam

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Health Department has announced a scam alert.

They say residents have been getting calls asking for their personal information.

The caller ID appears to be from the health department. Potential victims are asked for information including their social security number.

Do not give them that information.

The health department says they do not contact people by phone to request personal information such as health insurance information or social security numbers.

If you get a call like this, call your local authorities.