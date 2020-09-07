Hot And Toasty

Weather Update: Monday, September 07 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will spend labor day under mainly sunny skies again. But temps will be on the rise over the next couple days. We should quickly climb through the 70s and 80s through this morning and afternoon. We will likely top out just into the 90s this afternoon making for a rather toasty time for Labor day festivities. besure and wear that sunscreen if you’re going to spend time outdoors. Otherwise temps should slowly fall through the 80s this evening and into the mid 60s after sunset.



