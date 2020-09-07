How to apply, donate for Milan’s Shop With a Cop program

You can get an application for the Milan Police Department’s Shop With a Cop program at their station on Telecom Drive. You need to have your application in by October 5, at 5 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation to the program, they can be mailed to:

Milan Police Department

7029 Telecom Drive

Milan, TN 38358

If you have any questions, please contact Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers or Sgt. Amber Pierce at (731) 686-3309 or email apierce@cityofmilantn.com.