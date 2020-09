Illinois family helps dog with cancer complete bucket list

(CBS NEWSPATH) — A family in Illinois adopted a very special dog to make sure he could live his life to the fullest. This is Marley’s story.

A veterinarian said Marley had skin cancer and only had six month to live.

A couple adopted Marley and put together a bucket list which included a ride in a fire truck, good food and more.

According to the family, Marley died on September 1.