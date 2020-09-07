Local businesses in Jackson enjoy Labor Day shoppers

JACKSON, Tenn.–Some people celebrate Labor Day by relaxing, going to the river, or even going shopping.

Some local businesses in Jackson said the holiday helped sales, while others said it was another normal day.

“Saturday, we were busier than usual on a Saturday, especially for a holiday weekend. So, I have no complaints,” Leah Daniel, owner of LD2 Market Shoppes, said.

Daniel said the Labor Day weekend was a success for her business, and it was the best one out for four years of owning a business.

“I think it’s probably because so many people weren’t shopping memorial day and all summer because of COVID. Now, I feel like they’re kind of comfortable getting out and wearing a mask,” Daniel said.

“Our advantage to being here is that we have such a big space, it’s easy to social distance and wear your mask accordingly,” Daniel said.

She said, over the weekend, the most popular purchases were fall decor and clothes.

“We look at this as an opportunity for businesses who may usually be open on Mondays that are closed, it gives them an opportunity on their day off and shop,” Daniel said.

A few other local businesses were open for labor day shopping.

Carriage House Antique Market held their first ever video antique sale for the holiday weekend.

The business showed off some of their antiques for sale, and customers could comment on the video if they wanted something.

In store, workers said that out of town travelers kept business steady for the holiday.

The sale prices in Carriage House’s video sale last until Tuesday at noon.