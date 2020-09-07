Milan police accept applications for Shop With a Cop program

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is already taking sign-ups for an annual Christmas event.

Every December, the Milan Police Department’s Shop With a Cop program raises money for children to buy their favorite Christmas presents.

Last year, the program raised more than $20,000 for dozens of children.

“It’s one of the biggest things that we do all year. It reaches so many different people in so many different ways, so we want to make sure that we get to continue doing that,” said Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sellers says they have started to plan this year’s program early.

“We’re not taking all the kids in one night to do the shopping. We’re going to have to spread the shopping out for two to three weeks,” Sellers said.

Instead of the parade they do to Walmart each year, parents and their children will instead meet up at the store at different times after school.

“It’ll be small groups going together. Of course we use masks and social distance as much as possible, but we still want the kids to be able to have something for Christmas,” Sellers said.

They say that regardless of any changes during the pandemic, they still plan to do the event because so many families have been impacted by COVID-19.

“A lot of parents are struggling right now, which makes things like Shop With a Cop and giving even more important than ever before. At least a kid has something under a Christmas tree when they wake up Christmas morning,” Sellers said.

If you’d like to participate in Milan’s Shop With a Cop program, or make a donation, click here.