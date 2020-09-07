Olive Garden delivers lunches to healthcare workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each Labor Day over 800 Olive Garden restaurants across the U.S. deliver lunches to those who have served the community. It’s a tradition going on for almost 20 years

Last year first responders were recognized. This year it’s those working in the hospitals.

“This year, more than ever, we thought it was important to honor those who tirelessly work to keep our communities not only safe, but healthy,” said Meagan Bernstein, a communications manager representing Olive Garden.

It’s done as a way to say thanks and to show community support. This is especially important with the amount of strain many healthcare or medical personnel have been dealing with amid COVID-19.

Jackson’s Olive Garden on Vann Drive delivered several bags of food to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Monday afternoon.

“Given everything that’s going on in the community, what better time for us then to all come together and just make sure everyone feels appreciated. And of course on Labor Day when most people have off,” Bernstein said.

The group provided about 60 meals for staff working on a COVID-19 floor of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.