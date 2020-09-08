165,754 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,896 deaths, 844 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 165,754 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 8. In addition, 1,896 people have died and 844 have been hospitalized. Another 148,165 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 4,410 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 53 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health also says Tuesday’s case count increase of 645 total cases is the result of a low volume of lab reports received due to the Labor Day holiday.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 957

Bedford County – 1,169

Benton County – 288

Bledsoe County – 802

Blount County – 2,152

Bradley County – 2,595

Campbell County – 369

Cannon County – 231

Carroll County – 698

Carter County — 1,000

Cheatham County – 729

Chester County – 463

Claiborne County – 383

Clay County – 131

Cocke County – 671

Coffee County – 836

Crockett County — 431

Cumberland County – 992

Davidson County – 24,418

Decatur County – 360

DeKalb County – 507

Dickson County – 1,077

Dyer County – 1,063

Fayette County – 1,008

Fentress County – 299

Franklin County – 648

Gibson County – 1,237

Giles County – 490

Grainger County – 295

Greene County – 938

Grundy County – 158

Hamblen County – 1,693

Hamilton County – 8,594

Hancock County – 100

Hardeman County — 1,288

Hardin County – 810

Hawkins County – 704

Haywood County — 817

Henderson County — 983

Henry County — 526

Hickman County – 413

Houston County – 120

Humphreys County – 181

Jackson County – 262

Jefferson County – 923

Johnson County – 509

Knox County – 7,370

Lake County – 848

Lauderdale County – 831

Lawrence County – 804

Lewis County — 149

Lincoln County – 467

Loudon County – 986

Macon County – 952

Madison County – 2,105

Marion County – 397

Marshall County – 599

Maury County – 1,900

McMinn County – 884

McNairy County — 635

Meigs County – 182

Monroe County – 874

Montgomery County – 2,639

Moore County — 118

Morgan County — 266

Obion County — 937

Overton County – 537

Perry County – 122

Pickett County — 80

Polk County – 353

Putnam County – 2,502

Rhea County – 686

Roane County – 696

Robertson County – 2,014

Rutherford County – 8,242

Scott County – 167

Sequatchie County – 177

Sevier County – 2,329

Shelby County – 28,011

Smith County – 590

Stewart County — 108

Sullivan County – 1,875

Sumner County – 4,300

Tipton County – 1,566

Trousdale County – 1,629

Unicoi County – 241

Union County — 249

Van Buren County – 115

Warren County – 914

Washington County – 1,863

Wayne County – 1,489

Weakley County — 970

White County – 627

Williamson County – 4,585

Wilson County – 3,059

Out of state – 2,574

Pending – 3,823

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 220

Asian – 1,467

Black or African-American – 31,249

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 123

Other/Multiracial – 21,873

White – 84,961

Pending – 25,861

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 104,714

Hispanic – 23,499

Pending – 37,541

Gender:

Female – 83,970

Male – 79,837

Pending – 1,947

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.